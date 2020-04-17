Number of Covid-19 cases in prisons is approaching 100 mark

The number of Covid-19 cases among prisoners and correctional services officials is fast approaching the 100 mark.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that there were nine new cases of the respiratory illness confirmed — with all of the infections being department officials.

This meant that there were now 94 cases in total, 56 of them inmates.

However, in what was some good news, all of the 27 inmates at the St Alban's prison in the Eastern Cape — where officials have tested positive — were negative for Covid-19.