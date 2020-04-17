Ouma god! Judge has mercy on gran stuck with kids in lockdown hell

Judge Yasmin Meer gave him the go-ahead and ordered the social development department to pay the parents’ legal costs after criticising its “curious refusal to enter into a settlement agreement”.

Tuesday’s court order says the children’s father can drive his Land Rover Discovery to his parents’ Free State home, spend the night, then drive them home.

Meer said the children would be able to travel to their mother’s home (the parents are divorced) once she had a doctor’s certificate indicating that she had tested negative for Covid-19.

The father told the judge his children travelled to Bloemfontein on Sunday, March 22, the day before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced SA’s initial three-week lockdown.

“They were expected to return to Cape Town before the start of the school term on March 31,” said Meer. “The lockdown intervened at midnight on March 26 and the children found themselves locked down with their grandparents.”

In an affidavit, social development department legal head Nkosinathi Dladla said the lockdown regulations did not permit the movement of children from a parent to a caregiver or vice versa.

“He also took issue with the fact that between March 23 and 27 no arrangements were made to move the children, and that the application was only launched on April 6,” said Meer.