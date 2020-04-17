Parliament meets to 'rescue academic year'

Parliament's higher education portfolio committee will meet on Tuesday over the affect of the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement, committee chair Philly Mapulane said that higher education minister Blade Nzimade would make a presentation at Tuesday's meeting. This would deal with the plans for the department, universities, and Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges would “rescue the 2020 academic year”.

“The briefing will cover various options available to universities and Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges; options like online learning and teaching, what is to be done with midterm examinations, effect of the lockdown on National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) qualifying students, as well as the matter of students who are still accommodated at universities residences.

“It is important that as a country we do everything in our power to save the 2020 academic year ... The future of our country is dependent on the continuous production of graduates from this sector for the economy and for all other sectors in our society,” said Mapulane.