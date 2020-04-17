South Africa

Public administrators pledge R50,000 to Covid-19 fund

17 April 2020 - 14:30 By Mpho Koka
The SA Assocaition of Public Administration and Management has pledged R50,000 to the Solidarity Fund. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

The SA Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM) pledged R50,000 to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hope the contribution will make a difference in fighting this Covid-19 pandemic. It is important that as a professional association and individuals, we join hands to assist our government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Prof Zweli Mpehle of SAAPAM.

The association also made a call to the public to donate to the Solidarity Fund.

“The SAAPAM is making a clarion call to its members and society to donate voluntarily to the Solidarity Fund to fight Covid-19,” said Dr John Molepo, executive director of SAAPAM.

Mpehle also called on its members of society and the public to obey the lockdown regulations.

“We must always adhere to the regulations and take necessary precaution, and always stand together and united in our pursuit to fight this Covid-19 pandemic.”

SAAPAM consists primarily of “public sector practitioners, academics, graduates, and students”, according to Molepo.

