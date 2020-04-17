Public administrators pledge R50,000 to Covid-19 fund

The association also made a call to the public to donate to the Solidarity Fund.

“The SAAPAM is making a clarion call to its members and society to donate voluntarily to the Solidarity Fund to fight Covid-19,” said Dr John Molepo, executive director of SAAPAM.

Mpehle also called on its members of society and the public to obey the lockdown regulations.

“We must always adhere to the regulations and take necessary precaution, and always stand together and united in our pursuit to fight this Covid-19 pandemic.”

SAAPAM consists primarily of “public sector practitioners, academics, graduates, and students”, according to Molepo.