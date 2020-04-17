Spike in Covid-19 cases is from the start of lockdown - Salim Abdool Karim

He said this phase “had a marked impact that took our daily number of cases to quite a low level”.

“Now this week what we are seeing is the result of us initiating a community health-worker programme with more than a million screenings having taken place, he said.

“When you compare the number of cases in the third week to the second week, we are not comparing apples with apples. Now we have apples and oranges. It’s too simplistic a way to look at data just to focus on the spike,” he said.

Everyone is a 'sitting duck'

Abdool Karim said those who have taken this condition seriously and understand its reproductive rate of between two and three will know the virus “has an edge over anything we could do in a population that has absolutely zero antibodies”.

“Everyone is a sitting duck. Everyone is at risk. You have to treat it as a condition that is going to affect everyone and you need to put in measures that deal with that kind of approach,” he said.

Other countries got it wrong

“If we want to really grapple with this particular virus, it is not a condition we should underestimate,” said Abdool Karim, adding that other countries had underestimated “the enemy”.

“As in the art of war, one of the biggest flaws is to underestimate the enemy. We should not do that with this virus,” he said. “Some people thought they could outwit this virus, that you didn’t need to really tackle it head on, and that you could either try to achieve herd immunity by allowing natural infection (particularly in young people in whom it is quite mild), or you take partial protection measures while allowing a spread to occur while protecting the elderly. Countries have tried those and have found those strategies haven’t really been effective,” he said.

How the World Cup in 2010 worked in our favour

“Nobody ever thought we would need to deal with something like this,” said Abdool Karim, adding that, at the very least, the Soccer World Cup in 2010 gave us an edge.

“At the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), we had put in place an amazing ops centre for the World Cup. It is a wall full of big television screens showing maps of the country, where police stations are and so on. What we now had to do was add data into the system of where the cases are."

That’s where the community health workers come in, using cellphone technology, he said.

“The community health-care workers have to enter information on a cellphone and it sends the locations to the ops room. The location pings at the CSIR. That is how we know where we have covered the country with our screening.