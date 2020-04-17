WATCH | Mob empties tills, loot butchery amid concerns over lockdown 'desperation'
Two people have been arrested after residents robbed a butchery in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, during violent protests.
Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the mob stormed the butchery during the protest earlier this week.
Two suspects, aged 29 and 33, were tracked down, arrested and charged with business robbery on Thursday.
They are expected to appear in court soon.
Potelwa said an investigation was continuing and more arrests were imminent.
The area was hit by protests after disgruntled residents took to the streets demanding food parcel deliveries. Roads were barricaded with burning tyres and rocks. Police made multiple arrests for looting and violence in Tafelsig and Gatesville.
Concerns are mounting about incidents of looting and vandalism at stores and schools across the country, TimesLIVE reported on Friday.
Since the lockdown, close to 200 schools have been vandalised, burgled or set alight. Liquor stores in Cape Town and surrounding areas have been looted.
News24 quoted a top police official on Friday raising concern about a potential sharp increase in crime and social unrest due to desperation over food supplies.
He [police minister Bheki Cele] is not ignoring it. But if we don't put out these fires quickly, it will get too big to control,” warned the official.