WATCH | Mob empties tills, loot butchery amid concerns over lockdown 'desperation'

The area was hit by protests after disgruntled residents took to the streets demanding food parcel deliveries. Roads were barricaded with burning tyres and rocks. Police made multiple arrests for looting and violence in Tafelsig and Gatesville.

Concerns are mounting about incidents of looting and vandalism at stores and schools across the country, TimesLIVE reported on Friday.

Since the lockdown, close to 200 schools have been vandalised, burgled or set alight. Liquor stores in Cape Town and surrounding areas have been looted.

News24 quoted a top police official on Friday raising concern about a potential sharp increase in crime and social unrest due to desperation over food supplies.

He [police minister Bheki Cele] is not ignoring it. But if we don't put out these fires quickly, it will get too big to control,” warned the official.