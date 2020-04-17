We got some good news this week, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The fund has put R120m aside to provide food parcels to more than 200,000 families across the country.

“The hunger is like a train in a tunnel,” Johannes Ruiter*, resident and community activist in a small town in the Eastern Cape, told us this week.

“Three weeks ago you knew the train was coming. A week later you could hear it and now you can smell the diesel and the light is blinding you and your foot is stuck in the tracks, and you know if nobody comes to help you, you are going to die here like an animal.”

In this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad we look at problems such as Ruiter's, as well as possible solutions to the hunger crisis, which was here long before Covid-19 arrived.