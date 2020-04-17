Western Cape infections up nearly 6% as screening sets a new record

“Each new death we record is a sombre reminder of the seriousness of the situation we are dealing with,” said the premier.

The eastern suburbs of Cape Town, which are mainly on the Cape Flats, now have 147 cases, about a quarter of the city's total.

Thursday had produced a record number of Covid-19 screenings, at 12,381.

“This brings the total number of people screened in the province to 41,099, with 2,782 people tested since community screenings started at the beginning of the month,” said Winde.

He welcomed relaxations to the lockdown regulations, but said he would continue to argue for the sale of stationery and electronics to be permitted.

“They are necessary for pupils, students and businesses operating from home,” he said.

Winde said he would be writing to the government seeking “urgent clarity” on the about-turn which prevented the transport of wine for export.

“Wine exports are important in the province, supporting a large number of jobs and contributing significantly to the economy. The about-turn from last week, when exports were unblocked, has caused significant confusion,” he said.