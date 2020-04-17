WHO says alcohol won't kill the coronavirus — in fact, it may kill you

The World Health Organisation (WHO), during a briefing in Europe on Wednesday, called on governments around the world to tighten restrictions on access to alcohol during lockdown, saying consumption can increase the risk of catching the coronavirus and worsen chances of recovery once contracted.

WHO said alcohol consumption was associated with a number of communicable and noncommunicable diseases that can make a person more vulnerable to catching the virus.

“Alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes,” the organisation said. “Therefore, people should minimise their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In SA, co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Thursday that the ban on alcohol sales was still in place and would not be lifted during the lockdown.

Dlamini-Zuma said the only alcohol allowed to be transported was that which is used for commercial purposes, such as for sanitisers.

“Liquor that you drink is not allowed to be exported or transported in the same way it is not allowed to be sold,” she said.