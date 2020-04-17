Wine industry confused after state backtracks on wine export ban

SA’s wine industry, a main economic driver contributing R38bn to the fiscus, has been left confused and frustrated after the government this week reversed an earlier decision to allow exports during the lockdown.

Last week, the government updated regulations to permit the transportation of wines and fresh produce through seaports and airports for export. The updated regulations meant the industry, which supports 300,000 jobs, would be allowed to export all finished wine, bottled and boxed.

However, new regulations issued this week after the initial 21-day lockdown was extended by two weeks state that transportation of alcohol is strictly prohibited for the duration of the lockdown, and only wine already at the ports will be cleared for export.

“The only alcohol that is allowed to be transported is that used for commercial purposes, namely sanitisers. Liquor that you drink is not allowed to be exported in the same way that it is not allowed to be sold,” co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said this week.