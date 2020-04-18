Bar fight goes on after confirmation of lockdown ban, says booze industry

“Exporting wines, spirits and ready-to-drink products to countries that are independently allowing alcohol trade has no effect at all to SA national response to the outbreak, but has led to R650m in lost sales revenue in the first three weeks of the lockdown.”

Salba has also requested a delay in the payment of excise tax on drinks “to allow companies to preserve cash to pay suppliers and employee salaries during the period of no alcohol trade activity in SA. Payments can be made upon resumption of economic activity.”

Mngadi said the lockdown was likely to be lifted in stages, “and we hope that the above proposals can still be considered in part or in full”.

In its letter to the Gauteng Liquor Forum on Friday, the State Attorney said the decision to maintain the alcohol ban was based on the “dangers associated” with drink sales.

The letter said: “The sale of alcohol is self-evidently not an essential service. On this basis alone, it was considered that the sale of alcohol should not be permitted.

“The sale and consumption of alcohol also has proven links to an increase in violent crime, motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, and results in full emergency rooms and hospitals.

“In the face of a pandemic such as Covid-19, the experience of the rest of the world has shown us that hospitals need to be prepared to receive and treat vast numbers of Covid-19 patients and to quarantine them from non-infected patients.

“Prohibiting the sale of alcohol is also aimed at ensuring compliance with the lockdown regulations, social-distancing protocols and proper hygiene practices by reducing or eliminating the number of intoxicated persons, in light of experience of non-compliance by intoxicated persons in general.”