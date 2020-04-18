COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Global virus deaths pass 150,000
April 18 2020 - 10:28
US surpasses 700,000 coronavirus cases: tracker
The United States on Friday passed 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
With the highest number of cases and deaths of any country in the world, the US had recorded 700,282 cases of COVID-19 and 36,773 deaths as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday), according to the Baltimore-based university.
That marked an increase of 3,856 deaths in the past 24 hours, but that figure likely includes "probable" virus-linked deaths, which had not previously been counted.
This week, New York City said it would add 3,778 "probable" virus deaths to its official count.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave a toll Friday night of 33,049 dead, including 4,226 probable virus-linked deaths.
The United States has seen the highest death toll in the world in the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of Italy (22,745 deaths) although its population is just a fifth of that of the US.
Spain has recorded 19,478 deaths, followed by France with 18,681. AFP
April 18 2020 - 10:06
Here is South Africa's latest #Covid_19 statistics pic.twitter.com/wRAeYD6Gik— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 17, 2020
April 18 2020 - 10:04
Now that we are spending more time indoors, it is still important to ensure high levels of hygiene to limit the spread of #COVID19. Prof Cheryl Cohen shares top home hygiene tips.https://t.co/hDqTVy1HGg— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 17, 2020
April 18 2020 - 09:21
Global virus deaths pass 150,000 as Trump says China hiding toll
COVID-19 fatalities mounted in the United States and hard-hit Western Europe countries, but fresh data on rising infections and deaths in Africa showed the virus is leaving no continent uscathed in its global march.
More than half of humanity -- 4.5 billion people -- were confined to their homes, with evidence mounting of social distancing's success in slowing the pandemic.
April 18 2020 - 09:15
Suddenly jobless Americans face dilemma
"Looking at my finances, it was, 'do I give the last little bit of my money to my landlord -- who has a billion-dollar corporation -- or do I save this for necessities like food and health care?'" said Thomas, who lives in Oakland in the San Francisco Bay area.
Thomas is participating in a "rent strike" with four other residents in her building, a growing movement across the US among people who face the same dilemma.
"I risk a lot," said Thomas, but "I don't have a choice but to strike."