How organised crime is exploiting Covid-19

In one picture supplied to TimesLIVE Modack can be seen standing next to his bodyguard, who is carrying an assault rifle, while delivering essential goods at a house in Eldorado Park.

And throughout the week his “people” reportedly gave out cooked food in Manenberg, Bonteheuwel, Athlone and Mitchells Plain in self-publicised feeding events on his Facebook page, with photos accompanying the names of the suburbs they visited.

Community members showered him with praise in the comments section. In these communities, where hunger stalks families who have lost their income, he is becoming a saviour.

“Why does that lady go to that drug merchant asking for help? Ask her, because the politicians and government officials come when they want the votes, and when they’ve got their vote it’s all over,” said Meyer.

“You buy your community’s loyalty in a certain way. I’m not doing this for loyalty. You can go to any house here and ask them what they think of me. I grew up in this community, I was gone for 18 years (in prison) and I came back,” he said.

He claims that he is no longer involved in the trade of drugs but that he is still more privileged than most of his neighbours and that he feels it is his responsibility to feed the community and avoid a repetition of the scenes seen in other Cape Flats communities where shops were looted.

“The ripple effects of Covid-19 is hitting the poorest people, those who have to make sure every day they have something on the table, who have to take care of their kids. They don’t have contract work, they have to carry scrap around every day and bring something home,” he said.

In his area the supply of drugs has not been disrupted at all and, according to Eligh, in SA tik prices have remained unchanged at R300 per gram, while the price of heroin, which needs to be smuggled over the border, has increased by roughly 25%.

“We’ve got to be careful that the increase in drugs is not necessarily equated to a reduction in supply. And in the case of Covid-19 pandemic shock to the drug market around the world, there’s no question that drug supplies have not been impacted. Production continues of heroin and cocaine and cannabis around the world,” said Eligh.

“There’s not been a supply side shock in drug markets that would eventually lead to some sort of shortage. What we’re not seeing is necessarily a shortage of supply but we’re seeing a more conservative approach taken by dealers and distributors with the product that they have on hand already,” he said.

He said that normally the first reaction by drug dealers is to exploit the crisis by increasing drug prices, but as the lockdown progresses and lengthens they may turn to adulterating their current stock.

Unlike heroin which needs to be smuggled across the border, Eligh says high quality tik is produced in large quantities in SA, mostly by Chinese “cooks” using precursor chemicals, such as ephedrine, which are imported for pharmaceutical use from China.

When the crisis is over, and the purity of drugs improves, the risk of drug overdoses will also increase rapidly.

“Many people using methamphetamine and heroin tend to be the poorest of society. Many of them are homeless. A lot of them are suffering from other co-morbidities like HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and these are the people who are unable to remain quarantined during the current crisis because they have nowhere to go or they have a habit, a dependency that they have to address, they’ve got to go out and get their drugs, otherwise they’re going to go through the horrors of withdrawal,” he said.

Global Initiative director Mark Shaw said the crisis might knock out the competition for some groups by eliminating less resilient players. But it could also help them embed themselves deeper into society.

“What a shock like this does is it strengthens people with a bit of capital, who can ride it out and who can invest. And what it will also do in the criminal world is it will remove less resilient players and embed those who are already embedded further,” he said.