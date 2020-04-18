South Africa

KZN brothers nabbed for 'stolen' vehicles

18 April 2020 - 13:15 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Three KwaZulu-Natal men - wanted for the theft of vehicles - were arrested after they tried to escape in a stolen car
Three brothers, allegedly linked to several motor vehicle thefts in KwaZulu-Natal, were arrested by police on Friday after they tried to escape in a stolen car.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said police together with security companies in Maphumulo, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, worked together to arrest the trio at the Mvozane Reserve.

Police recovered seven vehicles including four bakkies, two passenger vehicles and a truck.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that these vehicles were stolen from several areas in the province such as Pinetown, Umbilo, Kwambonambi, Richards Bay and Durban central.

“Police had launched the operation following investigations into numerous robberies where motor vehicles were taken. During the operation security forces engaged the use of a chopper to direct ground forces to the location of the stolen vehicles.”

The men were spotted travelling in a stolen car and drove into a bush to avoid arrest.

“The use of an aircraft led to the successful apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of the vehicles.

“ A further two vehicles could not be salvaged due to the dense bush.”

The men, aged between 27 and 33, have been detained at the local police station and will appear in court soon for possession of suspected stolen property

