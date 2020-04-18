KZN man arrested after 'hijacking' ambulance at local hospital

A Pietermaritzburg man was arrested after he allegedly hijacked an ambulance at a local hospital where he was to be admitted on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the 38-year-old man allegedly threatened paramedics, who had taken him to the hospital, with a sharp object.

“He allegedly got into an ambulance and drove off,” she said.

The ambulance was later recovered in the Wartburg area, about 28km away, after the man's mother contacted police.

“A case of carjacking has been opened at Mountain Rise police station and the suspect was arrested,” said Gwala.