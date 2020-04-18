South Africa

Mkhize to speak about Covid-19 'latest developments' at 8.30pm

18 April 2020 - 19:57 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is due to hold a media briefing at 8.30pm on Saturday night. File picture.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is due to hold a media briefing at 8.30pm on Saturday night. File picture.
Image: Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was set to hold a media briefing on Saturday night to discuss the "latest developments" on the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a short statement, the ministry said the virtual briefing would start at 8.30pm.

"Following various health-related inquiries regarding the latest developments on Covid-19, the minister will hold a virtual media briefing to address those issues and respond to questions," the statement read.

According to the latest statistics, released on Friday evening, there have been 50 Covid-19 related deaths in SA, and 2,783 confirmed positive infections.

Gauteng was the country's epicentre, becoming the first province to record more than 1,000 cases.

Life Healthcare seeing increase in Covid-19 cases at its hospitals

Private hospital group Life Healthcare says a "growing number" of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 are being admitted to its facilities.
News
9 hours ago

Confusion, seizure, strokes: How COVID-19 may affect the brain

A pattern is emerging among COVID-19 patients arriving at hospitals in New York: Beyond fever, cough and shortness of breath, some are deeply ...
News
9 hours ago

How organised crime is exploiting Covid-19

They were born in crisis, moulded by it, and SA’s organised criminals are likely to thrive while many people are counting rands and cents to make ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Matrics and Grade 7s could be back in school by May 6, other grades to be ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'How to steal a country' — Gupta doccie prepares for release South Africa
  3. ‘Beer poured over his head, choked, kicked, hit with machine gun’: how Collin ... South Africa
  4. Alcohol 'not an essential': Ramaphosa refuses to ease restrictions South Africa
  5. Department's plan for 'staggered' return to school gets the nod South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X