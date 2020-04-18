Mkhize to speak about Covid-19 'latest developments' at 8.30pm

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was set to hold a media briefing on Saturday night to discuss the "latest developments" on the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a short statement, the ministry said the virtual briefing would start at 8.30pm.

"Following various health-related inquiries regarding the latest developments on Covid-19, the minister will hold a virtual media briefing to address those issues and respond to questions," the statement read.

According to the latest statistics, released on Friday evening, there have been 50 Covid-19 related deaths in SA, and 2,783 confirmed positive infections.

Gauteng was the country's epicentre, becoming the first province to record more than 1,000 cases.