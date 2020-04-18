South Africa

More than 3,000 Covid-19 cases in SA, death toll up to 52

18 April 2020 - 20:56 By Matthew Savides
On Saturday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said there were 3,034 Covid-19 cases across SA and two additional deaths, taking the total to 52. File picture.
On Saturday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said there were 3,034 Covid-19 cases across SA and two additional deaths, taking the total to 52. File picture.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

SA officially has more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said there were 3,034 cases across SA, with the majority in Gauteng. There were also two additional reported deaths, taking the total to 52.

Mkhize was speaking at a virtual press briefing on Saturday night to discuss the “latest developments” on the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was a huge increase of 251 cases from the 2,783 announced on Friday night.

Gauteng was still the country’s epicentre, with 1,101 cases. In the Western Cape there were 836 confirmed cases, 604 in KwaZulu-Natal, 270 in the Eastern Cape, and 100 in Free State.

Mkhize said there were 26 cases in Limpopo, 25 in Mpumalanga, 24 in North West, and 16 in the Northern Cape. The minister said 31 cases were unallocated as more information was still pending on those cases.

Mkhize said 108,021 tests had been conducted to date.

Initially, he said, about “98%” of the tests were in the private sector, but this was changing because of community screening and testing programmes.

Two weeks ago [we were testing] in the public sector about 1,000 or so a day, but as community screening raised momentum we've come to the point where, in the past few days, the numbers started to be more than 5,000 in the public sector per day.

“In the last 24 hours, for example, we've done 7,194 tests (in the public sector)," said Mkhize.

He said the country still wanted to test “many, many, many more” people.

This is a developing story.

Most read

  1. Matrics and Grade 7s could be back in school by May 6, other grades to be ... South Africa
  2. Department's plan for 'staggered' return to school gets the nod South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'How to steal a country' — Gupta doccie prepares for release South Africa
  4. ‘Beer poured over his head, choked, kicked, hit with machine gun’: how Collin ... South Africa
  5. Alcohol 'not an essential': Ramaphosa refuses to ease restrictions South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X