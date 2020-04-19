South Africa

99 Covid-19 cases in SA prisons, half inmates

19 April 2020 - 10:27 By TimesLIVE
Correctional Services has confirmed there are now 99 confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA prisons.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Five new Covid-19 cases have been reported in SA's correctional services department, but none of the cases are of inmates testing positive.

The department said on Saturday evening that five officials were positive for the respiratory illness, bringing the total to 99. Of those, 56 were inmates.

The new cases were in Limpopo, East London (one each) and in Worcester (two cases).

The breakdown, provided by the department was:

Eastern Cape: 31 officials, 56 inmates;

Western Cape: nine officials;

Limpopo: two officials; and 

Pretoria head office: one official.

“Screening of officials and those accessing DCS premises remains in force to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in our centres across the country. We will continue working towards the wellbeing of officials and inmates as their health is our priority,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

