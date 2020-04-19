'All is not well': KZN premier promises 'intensified' lockdown in Durban

There will be “no compromises” in the enforcement of the national lockdown in Durban, as the coastal city has become KwaZulu-Natal's Covid-19 epicentre.

This was the stern warning from premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday.

“We want to inform you that all is not well,” said Zikalala. “We need to take urgent and drastic action because we are at risk of losing this battle if we behave as if all is normal.”

Currently, KwaZulu-Natal is the third worst-hit province in SA in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases, behind only Gauteng and the Western Cape. However, 40% of the country's deaths from the respiratory illness have been in the province — 21 of the 52 fatalities.

Zikalala said, KwaZulu-Natal also accounts for 83 of the patients admitted in both private and public health care facilities, which is 15% of the national total. Sixty-one of them are in private hospitals, according to the figures he provided, and three are in intensive care.