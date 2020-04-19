South Africa

Cops uncover dagga lab in Randfontein

19 April 2020 - 13:50 By Iavan Pijoos
A 33-year-old man was arrested after police uncovered a dagga laboratory in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said officers were doing crime prevention duties on the West Rand to ensure that the lockdown regulations were implemented.    

Makhubela said information received led officers to a house in Aureus where they discovered the laboratory with dagga plants and bags full of manure.

The man was arrested and charged with manufacturing, dealing in and cultivation of dagga.

He is expected to appear in the Randfontein magistrate's court soon.

