COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Millions hungry as work dries up
April 19 2020 - 09:10
Sun International to close Carousel and Naledi casino after lockdown
The Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with escalating costs and declining revenue have claimed the iconic Carousel Casino and Naledi Casino, both of whom have permanently been closed, and will not reopen after the national lockdown.
April 19 2020 - 00:05
Children go without school lunch and families eke out the last of their supplies
As the government grapples with finalising a plan to feed a growing number of desperately hungry people amid the Covid-19 national lockdown, shelters say they are seeing starving people who have not eaten for up to a week.
A crucial cabinet meeting tomorrow will consider proposals to provide relief to save millions from hunger - including a temporary increase in social grants and introduction of a basic income grant.
This comes amid growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a bold stimulus package for SA.
April 19 2020 - 00:00
Concerns raised over dept's 'draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan'
Changing seating plans so that pupils’ chairs are at least 1.5m apart and a ban on the sharing of desks are among the measures the department of basic education is proposing when schools reopen.
Teachers and pupils will also be strongly discouraged from hugging, shaking hands or having any other “direct contact” with others.
The proposals, designed to comply with the department of health’s directive on physical distancing, are contained in the basic education department’s “draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan”, which was discussed with teacher unions and governing body associations this week.
April 19 2020 - 00:00
Thousands of hospital beds being prepared for deluge of patients
As SA braces for an onslaught of Covid-19 infections, the state is moving to establish 1,644 emergency field hospitals and quarantine sites to shield a health-care system short of critical-care beds and ventilators.
A total of 2,000 beds for quarantine patients are being installed at the Nasrec centre in Johannesburg - which is being retrofitted to accommodate patients - and three acute facilities under construction in the Western Cape.
Gauteng and the Western Cape appear to be furthest along, but provincial health departments in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape said plans were being drawn up, ushering in the next stage of the fight against the pandemic as lockdown restrictions are eased.