COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Millions hungry as work dries up

April 19 2020 - 00:05

Children go without school lunch and families eke out the last of their supplies

As the government grapples with finalising a plan to feed a growing number of desperately hungry people amid the Covid-19 national lockdown, shelters say they are seeing starving people who have not eaten for up to a week.

A crucial cabinet meeting tomorrow will consider proposals to provide relief to save millions from hunger - including a temporary increase in social grants and introduction of a basic income grant.

This comes amid growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a bold stimulus package for SA.