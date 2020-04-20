South Africa

2,771 people traced after contact with Gauteng Covid-19 cases are cleared

20 April 2020 - 11:19 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Gauteng province has to date recorded 1,148 Covid-19 cases.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

The Gauteng province has to date recorded 1,148 Covid-19 cases and 551 recoveries.

“A total of 2,771 people have been discharged, these are individuals who were confirmed contacts and have since been cleared,” the provincial health department said in a statement.

Six Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the province, the department said.

The breakdown of cases per district is as follows:

  • Johannesburg: 690
  • Ekurhuleni: 233
  • Tshwane: 122
  • Sedibeng: 11
  • West Rand: 39
  • Unallocated: 53

“Allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is ongoing. After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD), we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district,” said the department.

