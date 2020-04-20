South Africa

Another big jump in Covid-19 cases, four more deaths recorded

20 April 2020 - 21:01 By Matthew Savides
An additional 142 cases of Covid-19 were announced on Monday, taking the total in SA to 3,300.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

Four more people have died from Covid-19 in SA, taking the death toll to 58.

There were also an additional 142 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, meaning that the country had officially had 3,300 cases to date.

In some good news, there were now 1,055 recoveries recorded - an increase of 165 since the last time figures were made available.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced the figures at about 8.50pm on Monday. The increase in confirmed cases was a rise from the 3,158 announced on Sunday evening.

By Sunday, 114,711 tests had been completed. This had increased to 121,510 by Monday, of which 40,698 were in the public sector and 80,812 were in the private sector.

Gauteng remains the country's epicentre, with a third of the total cases.

The provincial breakdown was provided as:

  • Gauteng — 1,170;
  • Western Cape — 940;
  • KwaZulu-Natal — 639;
  • Eastern Cape — 310;
  • Free State — 105;
  • Limpopo — 27;
  • North West — 25;
  • Mpumalanga — 23; and
  • Northern Cape — 18.

There were 43 unallocated cases.

