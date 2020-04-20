Another big jump in Covid-19 cases, four more deaths recorded

Four more people have died from Covid-19 in SA, taking the death toll to 58.

There were also an additional 142 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, meaning that the country had officially had 3,300 cases to date.

In some good news, there were now 1,055 recoveries recorded - an increase of 165 since the last time figures were made available.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced the figures at about 8.50pm on Monday. The increase in confirmed cases was a rise from the 3,158 announced on Sunday evening.