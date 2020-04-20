Coronavirus infections continue to climb in SA prisons

The department of correctional services on Monday reported 11 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of infections in the department to 111.

This number was for both prisoners and those working in prisons.

The Eastern Cape remains the hardest-hit province with a total of 87 infections: 56 prisoners and 31 officials. However, the department said this number had stagnated as they had recorded no new infections in recent days.

In the Western Cape, 20 officials and one prisoner have tested positive.

“All the new cases emanate from the Worcester correctional facility in the Western Cape,” said the department of the latest infections.