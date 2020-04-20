South Africa

Driver's plan to haul avocado load in security firm bakkie goes pear-shaped

20 April 2020 - 16:21 By Naledi Shange
A security company employee was outed on social media for transporting a company car full of avocados from Mpumalanga to Gauteng, in defiance of the lockdown rules.
A security company employee was outed on social media for transporting a company car full of avocados from Mpumalanga to Gauteng, in defiance of the lockdown rules.
Image: CHARLES / UNSPLASH

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko took to social media to get the attention of a security company after one of its vehicles was caught hauling a load of avocados without a permit during the lockdown.

She tweeted about the driver of the bakkie attempting to travel from Mpumalanga to Gauteng with the unusual cargo.

“Tell the owner of this security company that her or his driver was arrested for attempting to go to Gauteng from Mpumalanga without a permit. Also tell him that he was transporting avocado,” said Mazibuko, posting a picture of a company vehicle.

The bakkie was seemingly full to the brim with sacks of avocado.

TimesLIVE tracked down the company — which on their Facebook page promises to treat clients “like family” — to inquire about the incident.

In a text response, a representative said: “We have permits to operate during the lockdown but [were] not aware of the driver using our vehicle for personal use. The driver was called to the office and disciplinary action will be taken against him.”

Taxis with 100 passengers turned back as cops spot 'fake funeral permits'

A 44-year-old taxi owner allegedly behind arranging fake permits to allow  a number of taxis to travel   from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape ...
News
7 hours ago

Meanwhile, in Protea Glen, Soweto, two men were arrested while seemingly trying to help lawbreakers navigate their way through the lockdown regulations.

According to the Johannesburg metro police, the pair had been manufacturing fake permits which they sold to informal traders. They were operating from an internet cafe.

The JMPD arrested them and seized their computers.

Officials have nabbed several people attempting to bypass the law during the lockdown.

They include a couple who refused to be separated by the lockdown. A man with a permit to be on the road did not bargain on being asked to open his boot at a roadblock between Gauteng and Mpumalanga on the N12 at the weekend. Inside, officers found his girlfriend hiding.

They were not the only ones bust trying to break the rules.

Mazibuko said they also caught a woman, who had a permit, travelling with three children in her vehicle. She was sent back home.

Others were found with booze in their cars.

READ MORE:

Chase leads to arrest of 'rule breaking' taxi driver who tried to outrun cops

A taxi driver allegedly flouting lockdown laws - and a few other rules of the road - abandoned his vehicle and tried to escape on foot when he ...
News
3 days ago

Arrests at N4 lockdown roadblock as police send motorists back home

At least two people were arrested and nine others sent back home at a roadblock on the N4 highway between Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb

It's a picture that has captured many South Africans' attention.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  2. Department's plan for 'staggered' return to school gets the nod South Africa
  3. Despite a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, a lockdown extension isn't ... South Africa
  4. Sorry, not sorry! That chicken and other cooked foods are not essential goods South Africa
  5. Tobacco association takes legal route to get cigarettes available in lockdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
X