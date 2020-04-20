Driver's plan to haul avocado load in security firm bakkie goes pear-shaped
Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko took to social media to get the attention of a security company after one of its vehicles was caught hauling a load of avocados without a permit during the lockdown.
She tweeted about the driver of the bakkie attempting to travel from Mpumalanga to Gauteng with the unusual cargo.
“Tell the owner of this security company that her or his driver was arrested for attempting to go to Gauteng from Mpumalanga without a permit. Also tell him that he was transporting avocado,” said Mazibuko, posting a picture of a company vehicle.
Tell the owner of this security company that her/his driver was arrested for attempting to go to Gauteng, from Mpumalanga, without a permit.— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 19, 2020
Also tell him that he was transporting avocado. pic.twitter.com/Vzwm2cGSU8
The bakkie was seemingly full to the brim with sacks of avocado.
TimesLIVE tracked down the company — which on their Facebook page promises to treat clients “like family” — to inquire about the incident.
In a text response, a representative said: “We have permits to operate during the lockdown but [were] not aware of the driver using our vehicle for personal use. The driver was called to the office and disciplinary action will be taken against him.”
Meanwhile, in Protea Glen, Soweto, two men were arrested while seemingly trying to help lawbreakers navigate their way through the lockdown regulations.
According to the Johannesburg metro police, the pair had been manufacturing fake permits which they sold to informal traders. They were operating from an internet cafe.
The JMPD arrested them and seized their computers.
2x suspects arrested in Protea Glen, Soweto by #JMPD Special Events & IIOC Reaction Unit officers for making fraudulent @CityofJoburgZA permits & selling them to Informal Traders. They'll be also charged with the contravention of Lockdown regulations.#Covid19SA #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/DXjhk52qeQ— Jo'burg Metro Police (@JoburgMPD) April 20, 2020
Officials have nabbed several people attempting to bypass the law during the lockdown.
They include a couple who refused to be separated by the lockdown. A man with a permit to be on the road did not bargain on being asked to open his boot at a roadblock between Gauteng and Mpumalanga on the N12 at the weekend. Inside, officers found his girlfriend hiding.
They were not the only ones bust trying to break the rules.
Mazibuko said they also caught a woman, who had a permit, travelling with three children in her vehicle. She was sent back home.
Others were found with booze in their cars.