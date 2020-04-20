Driver's plan to haul avocado load in security firm bakkie goes pear-shaped

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko took to social media to get the attention of a security company after one of its vehicles was caught hauling a load of avocados without a permit during the lockdown.

She tweeted about the driver of the bakkie attempting to travel from Mpumalanga to Gauteng with the unusual cargo.

“Tell the owner of this security company that her or his driver was arrested for attempting to go to Gauteng from Mpumalanga without a permit. Also tell him that he was transporting avocado,” said Mazibuko, posting a picture of a company vehicle.