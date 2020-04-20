Hout Bay community unites to tackle hunger

Two shrivelled onions and a wilted cabbage leaf were the only food in the fridge at house Z195, off an alley in Imizamo Yethu, in Hout Bay, Cape Town, over the weekend.

“We have been eating pap,” said 16-year-old Thembakazi, who lives there with her grandmother Novusile Matshata and three other children.

Her family, like others in the high-density settlement, live on an old-age and child grants — and it is hard for them to find food they can afford during lockdown.

But the Courage initiative — organising food parcels for some 60,000 people in Hout Bay — has been bringing relief to families like theirs during since the beginning of April.