Intruder rapes and murders KZN pensioner, allegedly rapes two granddaughters in home

A team of social workers has been deployed to Impendle, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, to provide counselling to the family of a pensioner who was raped and killed in her home on Saturday night.

According to the province's social welfare department, the elderly woman's two granddaughters — aged 25 and 22 — were also allegedly raped after an intruder gained access to their home at about 10pm.

“At approximately 10pm on Saturday, an intruder forced the door open to gain entry to the home of a 73-year-old woman who was with her granddaughters aged between 22 and 25 years.

“The man allegedly threatened the defenceless women with a sharp object and raped all of them before killing the old woman,” said Nonhlanhla Khoza, social welfare MEC.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in incidents of gender-based violence, murder and rapes. We are deeply concerned about the ongoing spate of gender based-violence,” said Khoza.

“Government has introduced a number of interventions to confront the scourge but we often hear about these incidents.”