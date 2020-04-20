South Africa

Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot

20 April 2020 - 06:46 By Iavan Pijoos
Safety and community MEC Faith Mazibuko said the car was stopped and searched at a roadblock on the N12.
Image: Faith Mazibuko via Twitter

A man was arrested at a roadblock in Gauteng when he attempted to “smuggle” his girlfriend out of Gauteng, MEC for safety and community Faith Mazibuko said.

Mazibuko said the car was stopped and searched at a roadblock on the N12 on Friday.

When officers asked the man to open his boot, they found the woman inside, she said.

He was travelling without a permit.  

Mazibuko said the woman was also arrested because “she consented to be smuggled”.

