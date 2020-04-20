More than 100 arrested in Durban for flouting lockdown regulations

More than 100 people were arrested in greater Durban on Monday as part of a clampdown on residents flouting lockdown regulations.

The arrests follow KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala's announcement on Sunday that authorities would be tightening the leash in the eThekwini district — the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the province.

“As from the announcement on the decision taken by our provincial command, from 4am this morning in eThekwini we had 30 roadblocks covering all areas that are coming into the central business district and all areas in the townships and suburbs,” said Zikalala

“So far we have arrested more than 100 people. It is clear that the majority of South Africans are adhering to the lockdown rules, but there are still those people who are going up and down without permits.”