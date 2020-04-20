SA has (mostly) obeyed lockdown regulations, driving data shows

Two days after the lockdown was imposed, daily trip counts in SA had decreased by more than 80% relative to the week that ended March 2.

This according to car usage data from Standard Bank Insurance. The banking insurance company said South Africans had been more observant of the lockdown regulations than countries such as the US and the UK.

On March 26, a day before the lockdown, the number of motor vehicle trips in the country surged by nearly 40% as people rushed to the shops to stock up on basic goods, according to the data, analysed by UK-based telematics company The Floow, a partner to Standard Bank Insurance.