Sars to jump in should UIF systems crash - minister Thulas Nxesi on Covid-19 claims

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) will help with the payments of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims should the labour department’s systems crash because of the high volumes of claims received, labour and employment minister Thulas Nxesi said on Monday.

“We realised from the beginning when we started with the Covid-19 benefits that the systems we had were not designed for these high volumes. Sars is waiting on the sidelines in case our systems crashes,” Nxesi said during an interview on the breakfast show on 702 radio with host Bongani Bingwa.

Despite this, Nxesi said, the department had processed almost R1bn in the UIF's Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters).

The scheme was set up after the labour department said it would fund financially distressed businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. The department set aside R40bn in reserve for South African employers and employers who find themselves in difficulty caused by the global health crisis.

The minister told eNCA the UIF was working under extreme pressure.

“The system was never meant to face such a huge demand. The system is very small, helping with 10,000 to 20,000 claims. Now millions of workers are claiming. In terms of the system, we are not going to be able to deliver as we are supposed to deliver.”

He said different institutions had been approached to help. “We have gone to Sars, to some companies.”

Nxesi told Bingwa that Sars would likely come on board later this week.