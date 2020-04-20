South Africa

Soldiers snitch on colleagues behaving badly during lockdown deployment

20 April 2020 - 18:12 By Naledi Shange
At least 13 soldiers or former soldiers have blown the whistle on their colleagues who have breached regulations during the coronavirus lockdown.
At least 13 soldiers or former soldiers have blown the whistle on their colleagues who have breached regulations during the coronavirus lockdown.
Image: ALON SKUY

Soldiers deployed across the country are not shielding colleagues breaking the law while on lockdown deployment, says the military ombud.

“To date, we have received 33 complaints [against SANDF members] — 20 of these are from members of the public and 13 are from members of the SANDF members and former members of the SANDF,” Lt-Gen Vusumuzi Masondo told Power 98.7.

He said the complaints from the public included allegations of assault by soldiers, soldiers shooting their dogs, physical abuse and the general excessive use of force by the soldiers deployed to enforce the lockdown regulations.

The complaints were received via e-mail and WhatsApp messages.

28 complaints against military since lockdown started

The SA Military Ombud has received 28 complaints from the public on the conduct of SANDF members since the start of the lockdown.
News
1 day ago

Masondo said none of these cases had been finalised, however, adding that there were processes that needed to be followed.

He said once they had received a complaint, they followed up by sending the complainant a form to fill out details of the event, including the time and date, as well as the names and contact details of any witnesses. Once all this information has been obtained, an investigation can be pursued.

Masondo said it was imperative that complainants noted the names of soldiers, which were always printed on their shirts.

Among the complaints they had received were four anonymous ones, which could not be taken forward.

Also important to note is that members of the public have 90 days from the day of the incident to lodge a complaint with the ombud.

Masondo could not confirm or rule out whether any of the complaints would result in criminal charges being pursued.

Referring to the case of Alexandra man Collin Khosa, who was allegedly killed by SANDF personnel at his home several days ago, Masondo said in an instance like this, the SANDF left all investigations to the police.

Complaint forms can be downloaded from www.milombud.org and then forwarded via
e-mail to intake@milombud.org or via Whatsapp to 012 676 3800.

MORE:

Soldier among five arrested for illegal Joburg land invasion

A soldier was among a group of people who were arrested trying to illegally invade land in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, on Monday, said mayor Geoff ...
News
1 hour ago

DA calls for investigation into 'gross violations' by soldiers policing lockdown

The DA is calling on military ombudsman General Vusi Masondo to investigate alleged gross violations of the military mandate and Bill of Rights by ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

IN PICS | Military, police's 'mission impossible' in Diepsloot

Morgan Maluleke wears a wry smile as soldiers snake down a cramped and nameless road in Diepsloot, barking orders at crowds of jeering people.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  2. Department's plan for 'staggered' return to school gets the nod South Africa
  3. Despite a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, a lockdown extension isn't ... South Africa
  4. Sorry, not sorry! That chicken and other cooked foods are not essential goods South Africa
  5. Tobacco association takes legal route to get cigarettes available in lockdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
X