South Africa

St Mary's Cathedral Parish in Cape Town plundered and vandalised

20 April 2020 - 07:25 By Iavan Pijoos
Bishop Sylvester David said the church was broken into during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Image: St Mary's Cathedral Parish Facebook

Cape Town's St Mary's Cathedral Parish was broken into and vandalised over the weekend.

The crime occurred while churches are closed to the public, hosting remote services under regulations in line with the national Covid-19 lockdown.

Bishop Sylvester David said the church was broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning.

David said a ciborium, a pyx, four silver candelabras, a gold-plated chalice and two gold-plated patens were stolen. He said the thieves also made off with money from the votive candles box.

There has been desecration," said David. 

“Although we are victims in this case, reparation has to be done ,and we request all the faithful in the Archdiocese to join in with the cathedral parishioners to engage in the prayer which will soon be sent out to the parish priests for distribution,” David said.

The bishop also asked congregants for donations for the feeding scheme for the poor.

WATCH | Preacher arrested after second Eastern Cape lockdown church raid

An Eastern Cape church minister was arrested for breaching lockdown rules in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Eastern Cape villagers arrested over lockdown church service

Eastern Cape churchgoers who held an Easter church service were arrested for breaching lockdown regulations at Khasa village in Elliotdale on Friday.
News
1 week ago

