St Mary's Cathedral Parish in Cape Town plundered and vandalised

Cape Town's St Mary's Cathedral Parish was broken into and vandalised over the weekend.

The crime occurred while churches are closed to the public, hosting remote services under regulations in line with the national Covid-19 lockdown.

Bishop Sylvester David said the church was broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning.

David said a ciborium, a pyx, four silver candelabras, a gold-plated chalice and two gold-plated patens were stolen. He said the thieves also made off with money from the votive candles box.

“There has been desecration," said David.

“Although we are victims in this case, reparation has to be done ,and we request all the faithful in the Archdiocese to join in with the cathedral parishioners to engage in the prayer which will soon be sent out to the parish priests for distribution,” David said.

The bishop also asked congregants for donations for the feeding scheme for the poor.