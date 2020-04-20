Staff at food retail stores in Alexandra and Port Elizabeth contract Covid-19

Two Pick n Pay staff members at Alex Mall in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, have tested positive for Covid-19 along with more staff at Woolworths and Shoprite in Port Elizabeth.

The head of communications at the mall in Alex, Gayle Crow, said the store was being “thoroughly sanitised” and all the necessary protocols and procedures were being followed.

“We have been in contact with the relevant senior management at Pick n Pay and would like to commend them for the swift, decisive action they have taken concerning the wellbeing of their staff and of the community that may have been affected.

“They have confirmed they will be screening, testing and, if necessary, isolating staff members who may have come into contact with those who have already tested positive,” Crow said.

She said the store was likely to reopen at midday on Monday.

“Alex Mall is open for trade and remains committed to stringent hygiene practices for both the mall and our shoppers.