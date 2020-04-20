Taxis with 100 passengers turned back as cops spot 'fake funeral permits'

A 44-year-old taxi owner allegedly behind arranging fake permits to allow a number of taxis to travel from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape has been arrested.

This is according to a statement released by Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe.

The 11 taxis carrying more than 100 passengers travelled during the national lockdown but were denied entry into the province and sent back to the Western Cape on April 17, reports HeraldLIVE.

Tikana-Gxothiwe said the taxis were denied entry as the permits were incorrect and did not comply with the lockdown regulations.

“The arrest was made by a team of Eastern Cape detectives from the commercial crimes unit, and their investigations led them to Cape Town,” she said.

“The suspect was arrested. He is facing charges of fraud.

“Investigations revealed the accused organised fake funeral permits using one death certificate.”