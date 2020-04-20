Things to do during lockdown to make yourself more employable
With the lockdown causing countless uncertainties for job-seekers, there are still a few things that can help you stay productive during this time.
Jake Willis, CEO of youth employment hub Lulaway, says the best thing that job seekers can do amid the pandemic is to equip themselves with knowledge and skills. This will give them a better chance of breaking into specific industries after the lockdown.
“The lockdown is unfortunate and has set a lot of us back, but things will stabilise at some point. As job-seekers, you want to be ready for the world of work once a sense of normalcy is re-established,” said Willis.
He said the trick for job seekers is to stay motivated and focused - and to explore the various virtual options that are at one's disposal.
Based on his experience, Willis said, many young people don’t know how to formulate a good CV.
“Helping young people create professional CVs to ensure that prospective employers consider hiring them is one key area in which Lulaway is focused. This helps a great deal in making sure that we are able to place as many people as possible,” he said.
Willis said job-seekers should also try to brush up on their interview skills during this period.
“This is a good opportunity for young people to learn new skills, brush up on their knowledge and to become better communicators,” he said. “With the dawn of digitisation, people have now become accustomed to doing many important things digitally, from conducting business online to enrolling in free online courses to upskill themselves.”
He said young people looking to be absorbed into the job market need to use the resources that job portals have made available.
“Having basic internet access is crucial. Use your data to register on job portals, apply for jobs and upskill yourself by taking up an online course,” he said.
“It's also important to read books and keep mentally and physically fit by stretching and doing home exercises.
“If possible, learn a new language.”