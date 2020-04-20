Things to do during lockdown to make yourself more employable

With the lockdown causing countless uncertainties for job-seekers, there are still a few things that can help you stay productive during this time.

Jake Willis, CEO of youth employment hub Lulaway, says the best thing that job seekers can do amid the pandemic is to equip themselves with knowledge and skills. This will give them a better chance of breaking into specific industries after the lockdown.

“The lockdown is unfortunate and has set a lot of us back, but things will stabilise at some point. As job-seekers, you want to be ready for the world of work once a sense of normalcy is re-established,” said Willis.

He said the trick for job seekers is to stay motivated and focused - and to explore the various virtual options that are at one's disposal.