Two inmates injured during protest at Pretoria prison

Two prisoners were injured at the Baviaanspoort medium correctional centre in Pretoria on Monday morning after inmates embarked on a protest demanding toiletries and better food during the lockdown, as well as their medication.

In the videos sent to SowetanLIVE, one inmate could be seen with a bandage around his head, while another was seen being dragged on the concrete floor by a prison warder.

In the background other inmates can be heard shouting: “They want to kill our brothers — we did not do anything!”