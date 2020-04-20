South Africa

WATCH | 'Happy feet' take over Simon’s Town streets during lockdown

20 April 2020 - 13:37 By Unathi Nkanjeni

A Cape colony has ignored the lockdown regulations and taken over the streets of the Mother City.

While the country is under lockdown to halt the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus, penguins took advantage of the peace and quiet and gallivanted about the concrete surroundings in Simon's Town.

In a video by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), the African Penguins can be seen waddling down the street.

The footage has since gone viral with more than 1-million views, 14,000 likes and has been shared more than 23,000 times.

“Lockdown has its perks for African penguins in Simon’s Town,” said the group. “This is one of the reasons why our Penguin Rangers have their hands full, but waddling down the street is enjoyable and safer for the birds these days, clearly.”

The seabirds are a highly endangered species, and SANCCOB has called on the public to adopt a penguin egg for R300 to help save the species.

