83 cases of Covid-19 are children aged 10 and younger

Of the 83, 48 are male and 34 are female, with incomplete data on one case.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that four more people have died from Covid-19 in SA, taking the death toll to 58.

There are also 142 additional confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, meaning the country officially has 3,300 cases to date.

Mkhize said the country had 1,055 recoveries, an increase of 165 .

Here is an analysis of age and gender of confirmed Covid-19 cases: