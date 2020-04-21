South Africa

83 cases of Covid-19 are children aged 10 and younger

21 April 2020 - 08:17 By Iavan Pijoos
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that four more people have died from Covid-19 in SA, taking the death toll to 58.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that four more people have died from Covid-19 in SA, taking the death toll to 58.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

Government data shows 83 children aged 10 years and younger have been infected with Covid-19.

Of the 83, 48 are male and 34 are female, with incomplete data on one case. 

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that four more people have died from Covid-19 in SA, taking the death toll to 58.

There are also 142 additional confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, meaning the country officially has 3,300 cases to date.

Mkhize said the country had 1,055 recoveries, an increase of 165 .

Here is an analysis of age and gender of confirmed Covid-19 cases:

Analysis of age and gender of confirmed cases
Analysis of age and gender of confirmed cases
Image: Department of health

READ MORE:

2,771 people traced after contact with Gauteng Covid-19 cases are cleared

The Gauteng province has to date recorded 1,148 Covid-19 cases and 551 recoveries.
News
23 hours ago

Are Covid-19 survivors immune to reinfection? Experts weigh in

Several cases from South Korea found that patients who recovered from Covid-19 later tested positive for the virus.
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

ANC wants stimulus plan and basic income grant to mitigate Covid-19 impact

The ANC has called for an effective stimulus package that will enable the government to effectively respond to the Covid-19 crisis.
Politics
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  2. Despite a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, a lockdown extension isn't ... South Africa
  3. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  4. Another big jump in Covid-19 cases in SA, as deaths climb again South Africa
  5. Concerns raised over dept's 'draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan' News

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
X