AfriForum court challenge over 'racist' Covid-19 aid postponed to next week

AfriForum's legal challenge to the race criteria used to determine which businesses score state-sponsored Covid-19 relief bailouts, has been postponed to next week.

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday ruled that the organisation's urgent application for review against the department of tourism’s use of race as a benchmark for the awarding of Covid-19 relief to tourism enterprises be heard on April 28.

This follows an agreement reached on Monday by AfriForum and the department of tourism.

The parties also agreed that AfriForum’s application would be heard together with a similar application made by Solidarity.