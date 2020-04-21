South Africa

Another big rise in Covid-19 cases in SA, no new deaths recorded

5,427 tests done in the last 24 hours

21 April 2020 - 18:25 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that SA has 3,465 cases of Covid-19.
Image: Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

There has been a jump of 165 Covid-19 cases in SA, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

There were now 3,465 cases across the country - up from the 3,300 announced on Monday night. The death toll remains at 58.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 126,937, of which 5,427 were done in the last 24 hours.

The figures showed that the Western Cape has now joined Gauteng as the provinces to have more than 1,000 cases.

The provincial breakdown was provided as:

  • Gauteng - 1,199;
  • Western Cape - 1,010;
  • KwaZulu-Natal - 671;
  • Eastern Cape - 345;
  • Free State - 106;
  • Limpopo - 27;
  • North West and Mpumalanga - 24;
  • Northern Cape - 16;
  • Unallocated cases - 43.

The minister was speaking in the Eastern Cape after a visit to the province, where he said there had been a concerning "rapid rise in the number of confirmed cases".

Mass funerals were largely to blame, he said.

