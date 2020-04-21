South Africa

Calm restored at Gauteng prison after fire in cell

21 April 2020 - 16:56 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Authorities said a fire at Leeuwkop prison, north of Joburg, was quickly extinguished. Stock image.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The department of correctional services on Tuesday afternoon said calm and daily operations had been restored at the Leeuwkop correctional facility in Gauteng after a fire broke out there.

Initial reports on social media suggested that the blaze may have been started by inmates. The department said an investigation had been started.

“An investigation is under way into a fire that was extinguished at the Leeuwkop correctional facility,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo. 

“No injuries were reported as officials reacted with necessary urgency to put out the fire when it flared up. Only one cell was affected and the cause of fire is part of the investigation.”

He added that daily operations had resumed as normal.

