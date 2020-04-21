South Africa

Cooked hot food ban- five burning questions government must answer

So, if you leave the chicken to cool, can you then sell it? These and other questions need to be answered.

21 April 2020 - 07:46 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A legal opinion saying cooked hot food could be sold in shops is now moot after a government gazette published on Monday specifically bans its sale.
Image: 123RF/liudmylachuhunova

The ban of the sale of cooked hot food has been met with many questions as consumers grapple with the meaning of “hot cooked food” described in the government gazette on Monday by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The new amendment clarifies that hot cooked food may not be sold under lockdown: “any food product, including non-alcoholic beverages but excluding hot cooked food."

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel last week instructed supermarkets to shutdown their hot food sections saying the law had always been made clear as hot cooked food was not considered an essential service.

Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali told 702 the decision is meant to reduce foot traffic at supermarkets and flatten the Covid-19 curve.

“The thinking behind the decision is informed by the discussions that we had with the department of health in terms of what they need us to do to flatten the curve.

We need to reduce the movement of people. The sale of hot cooked food is not assisting the department at the moment. [The sale] encourages more movement of people from their homes to the retailers.”

Here are some queries that just don't add up:

Freshly prepared bread, rolls: 

Does the ban extend to the sale of freshly prepared bread, rolls and other confectionery? Or does this mean customers will have to wait until it's at room temperature before they can buy it? 

Hot in temperature or peri-peri hot?

Some have  pointed out the “ambiguity” in the term “hot.” Does it mean hot in temperature or flavour? 

Salad, desert and cold prepared food can be sold- why the exception?

The new regulation does not prohibit the sale of salads, ready made deserts and cold cooked foods. What health hazards do hot, cooked food pose that cold prepared food do not? 

Isn't food deemed an essential item?

Some have expressed concerns that while many are able to cook in their homes, essential service providers including health care providers and truck drivers need to buy ready made meals as they don't have time or means to cook while on duty.

Is there temperature regulation?

Are retailers and supermarkets allowed to sell cooked food including chicken and pies which have been cooled off? How will temperature be regulated, if at all?

