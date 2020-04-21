COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa to address the nation on Tuesday night on Covid-19 relief

April 21 2020 - 09:42

'There is no lockdown here': Diepsloot residents won't stay home as hunger sets in

Diepsloot residents are continuing with life as though the country is not under lockdown.

In the swirl of cars and the routine army patrol in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, a woman is getting her hair braided, young men sit, relaxed, outside their shacks. Others stand in long queues.

Resident, Lebo Mphela says she would rather roam the streets and “hustle” than stay indoors, starve and wait for food parcels.