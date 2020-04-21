COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa to address the nation on Tuesday night on Covid-19 relief
April 21 2020 - 10:06
Covid-19 capacity report
WEEKLY PUBLIC HEALTH LABORATORIES CAPACITY REPORT— Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 21, 2020
(from 16th March 2020 to 20th April 2020) #Covid_19 #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/BiqFKFuqWF
April 21 2020 - 09:55
Ramaphosa to address nation on Tuesday night on Covid-19 relief
"President’s address flows from recent deliberations at Cabinet, the national coronavirus command council, the President’s coordinating council, and the national economic development and labour council, among others."
President Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening – Tuesday, 21 April 2020 – on additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/BlJvxpFCly— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 21, 2020
April 21 2020 - 09:42
'There is no lockdown here': Diepsloot residents won't stay home as hunger sets in
Diepsloot residents are continuing with life as though the country is not under lockdown.
In the swirl of cars and the routine army patrol in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, a woman is getting her hair braided, young men sit, relaxed, outside their shacks. Others stand in long queues.
Resident, Lebo Mphela says she would rather roam the streets and “hustle” than stay indoors, starve and wait for food parcels.
April 21 2020 - 09:41
Scam alert! Four coronavirus scams to look out for
While the country is working on flattening its coronavirus curve, scammers are using these unprecedented times to try to con you.
These scams include phishing and fake home screening for the virus.
April 21 2020 - 09:40
Covid-19 and handling groceries: what advice should you take?
Social media is awash with advice on how to protect yourself from Covid-19.
A voice note doing the rounds on WhatsApp is encouraging people to disinfect their groceries before packing them away.
“You don’t know who has been handling the products, it could be an infected person,” it warns.
The woman in the audio does not identify herself but says that she runs a non-profit organisation and attends many workshops where “good and important information” has been passed on.
April 21 2020 - 09:33
83 cases of Covid-19 are children aged 10 and younger
Government data shows 83 children aged 10 years and younger have been infected with Covid-19.
Of the 83, 48 are male and 34 are female, with incomplete data on one case.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that four more people have died from Covid-19 in SA, taking the death toll to 58.
April 21 2020 - 09:32
Young women hardest hit by Covid-19, statistics show
Women between the ages of 31 and 40 are said to be the hardest hit by Covid-19 in SA.
While it is still early days for SA's fight against the virus as the health department has predicted that the number of cases will increase in the months to come, statistics from the National Department of Health shared on Monday night show that there were 456 women aged between 31 and 40 who had been confirmed as having tested positive for Covid-19.
April 21 2020 - 09:30
Funeral parlour workers test positive for Covid-19
Two people who work at the funeral parlour that conducted the doomed March 21 funeral in Majola village, Port St Johns, have tested positive for Covid-19.
Eight more workers, at Mfolozi Funeral Parlour's Port St Johns branch, have already tested for the virus but are yet to receive their results.
April 21 2020 - 09:18
Covid-19: 'Good people still exist,' says farm worker after food donations
Still battling the drought, Eastern Cape farmers are being squeezed further by the Covid-19 lockdown.
Some of the worst-hit are medium-size farmers, who do not qualify for government's R1.2bn Covid-19 relief package, which makes provision only for farmers who earn between R50,000 and R1m a year, reports HeraldLIVE.
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza said earlier in April that machinery, infrastructure and overhead costs would not be supported and that there would be no payment of debt or financial support. The DA called for the aid package to be reconsidered as the lockdown was having a devastating impact on the finances of medium-scale farmers, who were consequently struggling to adhere to lockdown regulations .
April 21 2020 - 07:00
Stimulus package must be closely monitored to prevent looting: Mashaba
Former City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has urged the government to put in place measures that will ensure that stimulus packages aimed at alleviating the impact of Covid-19 on South Africans are closely scrutinised to prevent corruption.
"It is of grave concern that we have already witnessed the looting of food parcels for the most vulnerable in our society, allegations of a corrupt IT tender in Gauteng Province, and photos of a few food relief items costing more than R1200.
"This is why I am calling on President Ramaphosa to ensure that any measures to generate an economic stimulus package, must be met with strong measures to be taken to ensure transparency and accountability."