WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

South Africa

21 April 2020 - 19:12 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8.30pm, the presidency said.

In a statement, his spokesperson Khusela Diko said that the address would be about the "additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic".

SA is currently entering the back end of a national lockdown, which was brought into effect on March 26.

According to figures provided on Tuesday night, there were 3,465 confirmed Covid-19 infections across SA, and 58 deaths. More than 1,000 people had recovered.

Another big rise in Covid-19 cases in SA, no new deaths recorded

There has been a jump of 165 Covid-19 cases in SA, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.
News
2 hours ago

In a statement ahead of Ramaphosa's address, cabinet said following its meeting on Monday, it has deliberated on "on the socio-economic recovery plan post the Covid-19 national lockdown".

The chairs of the five clusters - (1) economic sectors, investment, employment and infrastructure development; (2) governance, state capacity and institutional development; (3) social protection, community and human development; (4) international cooperation, trade and security; and (5) justice, crime prevention and security – were told to "revisit their submissions and consolidate them into one report".

The aim of this, the statement read, was to "guide the country on practical ways to reignite economic growth and also propose government interventions to deal with the socio-economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 national lockdown, particularly the absence of economic activity".

It said it was "satisfied" with the proposals and that Ramaphosa's address would outline the expanded Covid-19 socio-economic measures that form part of the country's response.

Meanwhile, the statement said cabinet also received an updated report on SAA from public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

"After appreciating the progress that has been made and other planned engagements with organised labour this week, cabinet directed that the inter-ministerial committee should meet and further process this work," read the statement.

"A consolidated report that will have taken all the pending work into consideration will be resubmitted in the next cabinet cycle."

