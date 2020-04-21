Four in 10 businesses fear they will not survive Covid-19

Four in 10 businesses feel that they cannot continue to operate through the Covid-19 outbreak.

This is one of the findings contained in a rapid response survey conducted by Stats SA on how the Covid-19 outbreak has affected businesses.

Stats SA said on Tuesday that 707 businesses in the formal sector responded to the survey, outlining the pandemic’s impact on turnover, trading, workforce, imports and exports.

The survey found that five out of six businesses reported turnover below the normal range from March 30 to April 13.