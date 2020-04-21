Free State reports more than 70 Covid-19 recoveries, patients to be reunited with families

The Free State has more than 70 patients who have recovered from Covid-19 and will be released from health facilities, the provincial department of health said on Tuesday.

Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said 74 patients had fully recovered and would be reunited with their families.

“We are monitoring these patients regularly through our health professionals to ensure they do not find themselves reinfected,” he said.

On Monday evening the national department of health reported that the province had 105 confirmed cases.

Mvambi said Bloemfontein was the hardest hit, with 94 confirmed cases. All five deaths recorded in the province were also from Bloemfontein.

The patients were all men between the ages of 55 and 85.

Mvambi said five patients were still being treated at Pelonomi Hospital while the rest of the positive cases were self-isolating at home.

“We remain cautiously optimistic that they will all be brought to full recovery.”

Mvambi said the number of people contact traced in response to those who had tested positive was 2,165.