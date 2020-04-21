South Africa

Free State reports more than 70 Covid-19 recoveries, patients to be reunited with families

21 April 2020 - 11:21 By Iavan Pijoos
The Free State department of health said 74 patients have fully recovered and will be released from health facilities.
The Free State department of health said 74 patients have fully recovered and will be released from health facilities.
Image: 123RF/Dario Lo Presti

The Free State has more than 70 patients who have recovered from Covid-19 and will be released from health facilities, the provincial department of health said on Tuesday.

Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said 74 patients had fully recovered and would be reunited with their families.   

“We are monitoring these patients regularly through our health professionals to ensure they do not find themselves reinfected,” he said.  

On Monday evening the national department of health reported that the province had 105 confirmed cases.

Mvambi said Bloemfontein was the hardest hit, with 94 confirmed cases. All five deaths recorded in the province were also from Bloemfontein.

The patients were all men between the ages of 55 and 85.

Mvambi said five patients were still being treated at Pelonomi Hospital while the rest of the positive cases were self-isolating at home.

“We remain cautiously optimistic that they will all be brought to full recovery.”

Mvambi said the number of people contact traced in response to those who had tested positive was 2,165.

Gauteng has over 500 Covid-19 recoveries, more than 1,100 cases

The Gauteng health department said on Sunday morning that the province had recorded 545 Covid-19 recoveries.
News
2 days ago

Western Cape Covid-19 cases fast approaching 1,000

There are now more than 900 cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, with 17 people dead and another 17 in intensive care.
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  2. Despite a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, a lockdown extension isn't ... South Africa
  3. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  4. Another big jump in Covid-19 cases in SA, as deaths climb again South Africa
  5. Concerns raised over dept's 'draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan' News

Latest Videos

Hundreds of drones light up the night in China to honour medical workers
Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
X