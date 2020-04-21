From slow rate of Covid-19 infections to intensified inequality: six lockdown moments in SA

While there have been many positive moments of South Africans coming together during this stressful time, the lockdown also highlighted issues that include the pre-existence of the country's inequalities.

In its final nine days, here are six things the lockdown has highlighted in SA.

Positives

Slow rate in Covid-19 infections

The five-week lockdown has been credited with slowing the rate of Covid-19 infections.

The limits on movement have succeeded in reducing the country’s average daily increase of confirmed Covid-19 cases from 42% to 4% since the lockdown began on March 27, President Cyril Ramaphosa said when extending the measures until the end of April.

As of Monday, SA had 3,300 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths.