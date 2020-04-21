From slow rate of Covid-19 infections to intensified inequality: six lockdown moments in SA
SA has put in place what has been described as one of the most stringent lockdowns outside the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, China, to try to stop the spread of the virus.
While there have been many positive moments of South Africans coming together during this stressful time, the lockdown also highlighted issues that include the pre-existence of the country's inequalities.
In its final nine days, here are six things the lockdown has highlighted in SA.
Positives
Slow rate in Covid-19 infections
The five-week lockdown has been credited with slowing the rate of Covid-19 infections.
The limits on movement have succeeded in reducing the country’s average daily increase of confirmed Covid-19 cases from 42% to 4% since the lockdown began on March 27, President Cyril Ramaphosa said when extending the measures until the end of April.
As of Monday, SA had 3,300 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths.
Crime decrease
The lockdown also reduced overall crime. According to police minister Bheki Cele, this was partly because of the prohibition on liquor sales.
TimesLIVE reported that Cele said murder cases had dropped from 326 to 94, and rape cases dropped from 699 to 101.
“Cases of assault with intention to inflict grievous bodily harm dropped from 2,673 to 456, and trio crimes (car hijackings, house robberies and business robberies) dropped from 8,853 to 2,098.”
Fewer road accidents
Over the Easter weekend, the country saw a dramatic drop in the number of traffic violations.
Road accidents declined by 83%, and only 26 fatal crashes were recorded, which resulted in 28 fatalities on South African roads during the period. However, transport minister Fikile Mbalula noted that comparing this year's statistics with previous years was not realistic as the lockdown had drastically limited movement on the roads.
Negatives
Gender-based violence
While the lockdown had some positives, it has also been marked by increased reports of gender-based violence (GBV).
A total of 2,300 cases of GBV were reported during the first seven days of the lockdown, acting police ministry spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters told the fact-checking organisation Africa Check.
Alleged law enforcement brutality
Some police and soldiers enforcing the lockdown have been accused of brutality.
A week into the lockdown, eight men had died allegedly at the hands of law enforcers.
Collins Khosa, from Alexandra township, died after soldiers allegedly poured beer over his head and choked, kicked and hit him with a machine gun.
TimesLIVE reported that Khosa was accused of violating lockdown regulations. The SANDF is investigating the incident.
Inequality
In recent days, the lockdown has highlighted the pre-existing inequalities in South Africa.
This can be seen in the protests and looting all over SA in response to hunger.
In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa admitted that the lockdown intensified long-standing issues around poverty and unemployment.
“Our lockdown has revealed a very sad fault line in our society that reveals how grinding poverty, inequality and unemployment is tearing the fabric of our communities apart,” Ramaphosa said.
“There can be no greater anguish than that of a parent whose children cry out to them for food, but they have none to give. There can be no greater injustice than a society where some live in comfort and plenty, while others struggle at the margins to survive with little or nothing at all.”