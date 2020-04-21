Ladysmith man says he was shot by cops while buying electricity

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man who claimed he went to buy electricity was shot with rubber bullets - allegedly by police officers.

Sphesihle Zikalala, 32, said he had returned from the grocery store in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning and had stopped at a local spaza shop to buy electricity when he was confronted by police.

"I told them I was buying electricity, which is essential. As I was walking home, with my back turned away from them, I felt a rubber bullet fly past me," he claimed.