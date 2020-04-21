South Africa

Ladysmith man says he was shot by cops while buying electricity

21 April 2020 - 17:28 By Lwandile Bhengu
Spesihle Zikalala who claims he was shot with a rubber bullet by police after buying electricity from a local spaza shop.
Image: Supplied

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man who claimed he went to buy electricity was shot with rubber bullets - allegedly by police officers.

Sphesihle Zikalala, 32, said he had returned from the grocery store in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning and had stopped at a local spaza shop to buy electricity when he was confronted by police.

"I told them I was buying electricity, which is essential. As I was walking home, with my back turned away from them, I felt a rubber bullet fly past me," he claimed.

Zikalala said he managed to reach his home, which is a 10-minute walk, having sustained injuries to the back of his head and shoulder. He lives there with his grandmother and three younger brothers.

He said he asked one of them to take a picture of his injury and sent it to the relative who had asked him to buy electricity for the home, adding that he was happy for the photo to be published.

The picture of Zikalala was shared on Twitter by DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango, who said the party had contacted the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and visited the family.

“It is shocking that during this challenging time of lockdown, where we are looking at our law enforcers to protect us, they are in fact the implicated perpetrators,” said Mncwango.

“The law must take its course regarding the police officer who allegedly pulled the trigger, causing harm to an innocent person who was out to provide for his family.”

KZN police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed that Ladysmith police were investigating a case of attempted murder.

Ipid could not be reached for comment.

