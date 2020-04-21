LISTEN | High praise for home-grown weed as '420 day' celebrated in lockdown

In September 2018, the Constitutional Court found that the ban on marijuana was unconstitutional and ruled that it can be grown in private for personal consumption. Parliament was given 24 months from the date to amend the relevant laws.

Decriminalising the private cultivation and possession of cannabis has provided interim relief for users.

Landiso Magqaza describes himself as a subsistence cannabis producer. Hailing from the Eastern Cape, the 23-year-old prefers to cultivate his own to safeguard what he consumes.

“I prefer to produce and consume my own because I am aware of the substance going into my system. Out there herbs might be laced, but with this clinical approach, I am the clinic and I know what to do with the plant,” he said.

Magqaza said coming from a farming background it made sense for him to plant weed for his recreational use.

In addition to the smoking of cannabis on 420 day, several events take place to mark the occasion. This year, celebrations were cancelled in many countries under lockdown.